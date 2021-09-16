Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

John Wall and the Rockets agreed to work together to find a new team for the point guard. Wall will even sit out games until a resolution is reached.

But there’s apparently no rush.

Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle:

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, there are no talks of a buyout and the Rockets are unlikely to move Wall before the trade deadline barring an injury to a team that suddenly needs help at the guard spot.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Sources said the Rockets do not want to give up first-round draft compensation in a Wall trade and would not have interest in discussing a buyout until possibly after free agency next summer.

So no trade before the trade deadline and no buyout until next offseason? Will Wall sit out the whole season?

Wall seemed so happy to return last season after missing two full calendar years due to injury. But the 31-year-old also ended last season hurt.

It’s also unclear what the NBA will allow. The league has sent mixed messages on whether or not teams can sit healthy players.

Even if a team needs help at point guard, it will be difficult to match Wall’s $44,310,840 salary in a trade. And teams will be loathe to take on the $47,366,760 he’s due the following season.

I wouldn’t rule out a buyout sooner, particularly after the trade deadline. Teams often say a buyout won’t happen… right until the moment a buyout actually happens.

But everyone is at least talking about Wall remaining with Houston for quite a while.