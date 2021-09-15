The time Norm Macdonald crashed a Blake Griffin press conference

By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
ABC's "The View" - Season 21
Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images
Norm Macdonald, the comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, died on Tuesday, succumbing to cancer. 

That led to people posting their favorite clips of Macdonald’s comedy on Twitter, including when he crashed Blake Griffin‘s 2011 Rookie of the Year press conference. Griffin called it his favorite press conference moment ever.

Griffin, who has dabbled in comedy himself, appreciated the dry, acerbic delivery of Macdonald.

Our thoughts are with Macdonald’s family and friends. He will be missed.

