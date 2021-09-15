The time Norm Macdonald crashed a Blake Griffin press conference

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norm Macdonald, the comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, died on Tuesday, succumbing to cancer.

That led to people posting their favorite clips of Macdonald’s comedy on Twitter, including when he crashed Blake Griffin‘s 2011 Rookie of the Year press conference. Griffin called it his favorite press conference moment ever.

my favorite press conference moment ever https://t.co/Ju2gOCCXWt — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) September 14, 2021

Griffin, who has dabbled in comedy himself, appreciated the dry, acerbic delivery of Macdonald.

Our thoughts are with Macdonald’s family and friends. He will be missed.