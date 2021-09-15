Dennis Schroder pokes fun at self, fumbled bag on Instagram

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there was one obvious loser in NBA free agency, it was point guard Dennis Schroder. Last season, he turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension from the Lakers, betting that there was more out there for him. According to multiple sources around the league, there were several teams interested in Schroder — and despite a rough playoffs it was for enough money for him to justify leaving L.A. — but for all those teams he was Plan B. Then those teams hit on Plan A. For example, Miami got Kyle Lowry. The Knicks got a steal of a deal in Kemba Walker. And the list goes on.

When the music stopped, Schroder was without a chair. He ended up signing with the Celtics for one year at $5.89 million.

Wednesday, Schroder poked fun at himself on Instagram, asking for comments on how he fumbled the bag.

Well played, Schroder. On Instagram, I mean.

If Schroder has a strong season in Boston, splitting point guard duties with Marcus Smart, he can make a lot of that money back next offseason as a free agent. But not only is he going to have to play well and put up numbers, but he’s also going to have to prove again he can fit well into a team system, which was not the buzz coming out of the Lakers locker room.