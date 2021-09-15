Dante Exum reportedly nearing deal to re-sign with Houston Rockets

Last January, Dante Exum was sent to Houston as part of the massive James Harden trade but never set foot on the court for the Rockets due to a calf injury (a recurring theme in Exum’s career).

Despite that, the Rockets need some depth at point guard next season and are reportedly bringing Exum back, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent guard Dante Exum is nearing a deal to return to the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exum played in only 24 games last season, but has returned to full health and averaged 9 points and 2.8 assists in Australia’s Bronze medal run in Tokyo Olympics. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2021

Houston has 14 guaranteed contracts on the roster. However, one of those belongs to John Wall and he will not be playing in games for the Rockets, which has them looking for point guard depth. While the details on Green’s contract are not yet public, don’t bet on a large guarantee — he’s going to have to prove himself and his health.

Kevin Porter Jr. will start at point guard for the Rockets, paired in the backcourt with rookie two guard Jalen Green, who will have the ball in his hands a lot to create as well. Veteran D.J. Augustin will back up Porter Jr., but the Rockets are looking for a little depth behind that duo for the season.

Enter Exum, who has shown to be an NBA rotation point guard when healthy. Last season in Cleveland, Exum averaged s 3.8 points a night with 2.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 19 minutes a night. But that was only in six games, because again Exum had a calf issue, and in the last four seasons Exum has not played in more than 42 games due to health issues. However, as noted by Charania, Exum was healthy this past summer and earned a bronze medal playing for Australia in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Rockets are giving Exum a chance but in a back-of-the-roster role.