Report: NBA coaches not required to wear suits next season

For years, NBA coaches had to wear suit jackets. A decade ago, their dress code got even more formal, requiring collared shirts (not mock turtlenecks).

But coaches were allowed to wear polo shirts in the bubble. Allowed to wear polo shirts and quarter-zips last season.

And coaches can again dress casually next season.

Marc Stein:

NBA coaches will be allowed in 2021-22 to wear casual attire rather than suits during games for the second consecutive season, sources say. The practice started in the Disney World bubble during the league's summer of 2020 restart. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 14, 2021

At this point, it’s tough to see coaches ever ditching the casual look. They clearly prefer it, none opting back into a suit last season or in the bubble. There’s no momentum within the NBA to re-mandate suits.

Maybe some future coach will dress differently, a la Mike Nolan with the San Francisco 49ers. I see no reason that wouldn’t be allowed.

But as a rule? It’s tougher to leave the new status quo each year it exists.