Report: Frank Ntilikina expected to sign with Mavericks

There is not an open roster spot in Dallas. The Mavericks currently have 14 fully guaranteed contracts plus center Moses Brown on a partially guaranteed deal and he is expected to be with the team opening night. Both of their two-way contracts are filled as well.

But long-time Mavericks target Frank Ntilikina is about to sign a deal and be in Mavericks training camp, reports Marc Stein of Stubstack.

The Mavericks have emerged as the likely next destination for former Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 15, 2021

Dallas is expected to sign Ntilikina in coming days, league sources say, after the Mavericks were widely expected to draft him in 2017. Ntilikina went No. 8 overall to the Knicks; Dallas selected Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 15, 2021

As noted by Stein, the Mavericks have liked Ntilikina since he came into the league, so it’s not a surprise they are bringing him in for a look. The real question is, what kind of contract is this? We will find out for sure in the coming days. It could be an Exhibit 10 contract — a training camp contract where Ntilikina gets a bonus for signing with the Texas Legends (the Mavs’ G-League affiliate). If it is partially guaranteed, Mark Cuban will have to pay someone a chunk of money not to play for his team this season.

Dallas is stacked at guard. Luka Doncic is the primary playmaker and shot creator, with Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke behind him. Tim Hardaway Jr. starts at the two guard and just signed Reggie Bullock will get run there as well.

That’s not a lot of minutes for Ntilikina, who spent the last four years with the Knicks and brings quality perimeter defense to the table but is not a feared shooter or shot creator. Ntilikina played for France at the Olympics this summer, winning a silver medal.

One fun fact from this: If the Mavericks keep Ntilikina they can put five former Knicks on the court at once: Ntilikina, Bullock, Hardaway Jr., Burke, and Kristaps Porzingis.