Update: Cedric Ceballos says he is COVID-19 free but still in ICU

Sep 13, 2021
Last week, former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, 52, let the world know he had spent 10 days in a hospital intensive care unit due to COVID-19, and some of his Tweet sounded a bit ominous.

There is good news in an update Tweet from Ceballos, although he is not completely out of the woods.

Ceballos is a former NBA All-Star who won the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest with the legendary blindfolded dunk. Ceballos played for the Suns, Lakers (where he made the 1995 All-Star Team), Mavericks, Pistons, and Heat.

He found a bump in popularity a couple of years ago when he and former Suns teammate Shawn Marion completed on the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race.” 

Our thoughts remain with him and his family in this difficult time.

