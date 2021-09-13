Update: Cedric Ceballos says he is COVID-19 free but still in ICU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last week, former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, 52, let the world know he had spent 10 days in a hospital intensive care unit due to COVID-19, and some of his Tweet sounded a bit ominous.

There is good news in an update Tweet from Ceballos, although he is not completely out of the woods.

Hello family and friends, giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet………▶️ pic.twitter.com/PoH9cG81Hx — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 13, 2021

…….▶️ so PLEASE no phone calls, it’s to much work and hard to understand me). I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end…….▶️ — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 13, 2021

…..▶️ Continue to be nice to one another and I pray we will talk soon. #GODmorning (no typo) pic.twitter.com/VuFzESjjX1 — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 13, 2021

Ceballos is a former NBA All-Star who won the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest with the legendary blindfolded dunk. Ceballos played for the Suns, Lakers (where he made the 1995 All-Star Team), Mavericks, Pistons, and Heat.

He found a bump in popularity a couple of years ago when he and former Suns teammate Shawn Marion completed on the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race.”

Our thoughts remain with him and his family in this difficult time.