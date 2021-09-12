Paul Pierce remembers every team that passed on him during Hall of Fame induction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce was drafted No. 10 out of Kansas and went on to have a Hall of Fame career.

On the Hall of Fame enshrinement stage, Pierce wanted the Clippers, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Raptors, Warriors, Mavericks, Kings, 76ers, and Bucks they screwed up not taking him — and he called all of them out.

"Thank you for passing on me and adding fuel to my fire." Paul Pierce called out the 9 teams that passed on drafting him in his @Hoophall enshrinement speech. #NBAHOF pic.twitter.com/3OMpUDDkan — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 12, 2021

Those slights, and many others, motivated — and still motivate — Pierce as he enters the Hall of Fame.

#21HoopClass enshrinee Paul Pierce: – 2008 NBA Champion

– 10x NBA All-Star

– 4x All-NBA selection

– 2008 NBA Finals MVP — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 12, 2021

Pierce was forgiving, too, looking to bury the hatchet with Ray Allen, who he (and Kevin Garnett) publicly feuded with after Allen bolted the Celtics for the Heat.

"We always gonna be brothers." @paulpierce34 keeps it real with him and Ray Allen ✊ pic.twitter.com/QyQPbvFX8o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2021

All the slights became all the drive, and the bottom line is he is now Paul Pierce, Hall of Famer.