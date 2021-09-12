Milwaukee Bucks signing Justin Robinson to two-way contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Milwaukee Bucks have filled their second two-way contract, giving point guard Justin Robinson a chance to impress and earn run on a stacked championship roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news and Robinson himself confirmed it.

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a two-way contract with guard Justin Robinson, his agency @SIGSports tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Robinson spent parts of the last two NBA seasons in Washington and Oklahoma City. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 12, 2021

Let’s get to work @Bucks! Very grateful for the opportunity 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/AJYyeo1kqT — Justin Robinson (@5Alive_) September 12, 2021

Robinson, the former Virginia Tech star (not to be confused with the Justin Robinson out of Duke), spent most of last season with the Deleware Blue Coats of the G-League but did sign a couple of 10-day contracts with the Thunder near the end of the season. He got in nine games for the Thunder last season and nine games for the Wizards the season before that.

The Bucks now head into training camp with 13 guaranteed contracts and a locked-in rotation. In camp, Georgios Kalaitzakis, Elijah Bryant, Mamadi Diakite, and Tremont Waters are likely to fight it out for one or two remaining roster spots.

The Bucks have now filled both two-way contracts for the season.