Milwaukee Bucks signing Justin Robinson to two-way contract

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Washington Wizards
Will Newton/Getty Images
The Milwaukee Bucks have filled their second two-way contract, giving point guard Justin Robinson a chance to impress and earn run on a stacked championship roster.  Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news and Robinson himself confirmed it.

Robinson, the former Virginia Tech star (not to be confused with the Justin Robinson out of Duke), spent most of last season with the Deleware Blue Coats of the G-League but did sign a couple of 10-day contracts with the Thunder near the end of the season. He got in nine games for the Thunder last season and nine games for the Wizards the season before that.

The Bucks now head into training camp with 13 guaranteed contracts and a locked-in rotation. In camp, Georgios Kalaitzakis, Elijah Bryant, Mamadi Diakite, and Tremont Waters are likely to fight it out for one or two remaining roster spots.

The Bucks have now filled both two-way contracts for the season.

