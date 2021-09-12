LeBron, Wade reunite to watch Chris Bosh be inducted into Hall of Fame (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were together again.

The trio that won two titles for the Miami Heat reunited in Springfield, Mass., to watch Bosh be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Bosh — the 11-time All-Star — gave one of the more powerful induction speeches of the night. He gave Pat Riley back the championship ring he loaned Bosh to help lure him to Miami.

Chris Bosh gives something back to Pat Riley. 💍 pic.twitter.com/oVhf8Y6tJe — NBA (@NBA) September 12, 2021

Bosh also talked about what he learned from Kobe Bryant.

"Legends aren't defined by their successes, they're defined by how they bounce back from their failures." Chris Bosh on what he learned from Kobe Bryant's work ethic. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/KbwG8a0hoN — NBA (@NBA) September 12, 2021

Bosh closed his Hall of Fame acceptance speech with a powerful message of motivation.

Chris Bosh closes out his @Hoophall enshrinement speech with a powerful message about turning setbacks into strengths. pic.twitter.com/kLwBDUHqsd — NBA (@NBA) September 12, 2021

Bosh was the first of the Heat trio in the Hall of Fame, but there are two more to follow.