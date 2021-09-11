Watch Chris Webber’s induction speech as he enters Hall of Fame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This was a long time coming. Too long.

But Chris Webber is finally, deservedly, in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

#21HoopClass enshrinee Chris Webber: – 5x All-NBA selection

– 5x NBA All-Star

– 1993-94 Rookie of the Year

– 1998-99 Rebound champion — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 11, 2021

That’s just his NBA statistics, and they don’t touch on how he helped start a revolution of the power forward position as a big man who could pass, step out and shoot, and run the floor. Of course, he was also the heart of the Fab Five at Michigan that helped reshape the college game for years. Check out his video of accomplishments below, and you can see his enshrinement speech above, where he thanks his parents and dedicates his speech to Charles Barkley.

Congratulations to Chris Webber. This is a well-deserved honor.