Cavaliers sign Denzel Valentine to two-year deal for more wing depth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cavaliers are giving another Bull a chance at a fresh start.

First it was Lauri Markkanen. Now it is Denzel Valentine, who has agreed to a partially guaranteed two-year deal with the team. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com was first with the news.

#Cavs have signed Denzel Valentine to a two-year deal, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 11, 2021

In his story on the deal, Fedor notes that the first season is partially guaranteed, the second one is non-guaranteed.

That makes this a low-risk signing that could bring some wing depth to the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton will start at the two with Isaac Okoro at the three, and Valentine will fight for minutes behind them with Cedi Osman, Dylan Windler, and Lamar Stevens.

If he can stay healthy — long an issue with Valentine — he can, in theory, provide some needed shooting at the position. I say in theory because Valentine struggled with his shot last season, 37.3% overall, 33.1% from 3 (a dreadful 47.9 true shooting percentage). The season he was most healthy, 2017-18, Valentine shot 38.6% from 3, if he can return to near that percentage he will get a lot of run.

If not, this was a low-risk effort by the Cavaliers.