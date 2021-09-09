Tremont Waters reportedly gets camp invite from the Bucks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s always difficult to crack the roster of the defending NBA champions.

The Milwaukee Bucks rotation is pretty much set. They head into training camp in a few weeks with 13 fully guaranteed contracts and three partially guaranteed deals for players trying to grab the last roster spot or two: second-round pick Georgios Kalaitzakis, plus Elijah Bryant and Mamadi Diakite.

Now add former Celtic Tremont Waters to the mix, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Guard Tremont Waters has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Waters will compete for a roster spot in training camp, with the Bucks having open guaranteed and two-way slots. He spent his first two NBA seasons with Celtics. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 7, 2021

Waters played the past couple of seasons for the Celtics on two-way contracts, getting into 37 games total and even getting three starts last season. It’s a small sample size, but he averaged 6 points and 4.7 assists a game in those three starts, and while he shot 39.5% from 3 for the season, he couldn’t find his shot in those games against starters. Boston had a good look at him over a couple of seasons and chose to move on.

Waters is getting a chance with the Bucks, but the former LSU star will have a tough road just to make the roster. He’s a long shot.