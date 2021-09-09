Pacers: Edmond Sumner tore his Achilles

More bad news for the Pacers.
Just after announcing T.J. Warren wasn’t healing as quickly as anticipated, Indiana revealed Edmond Sumner will be sidelined long-term due to injury.
Pacers release:
Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner sustained a torn left Achilles during an offseason workout on Thursday. He will be out indefinitely; and updates will be provided as warranted.
Sumner declared for the 2017 NBA Draft with a torn ACL, worked his way back and started 24 games for Indiana last season. Now this. What a bummer.
The Pacers have plenty of shooting guards: Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Chris Duarte. But those wings will need to play more small forward with Warren out.
Sumner’s injury further saps Indiana’s depth.