It’s official: DeAndre Jordan is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers

DeAndre Jordan has jumped from the leading contender in the East — Brooklyn — to the leading contender in the West.

The long-expected became official on Thursday, Jordan signed to become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jordan will play a similar role with the Lakers to what he did eventually with the Nets — where he averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and a little over one block a game — as a third center in the rotation. Dwight Howard will start at the five most nights, and considering the Lakers’ need for defense — they traded away or let go their best defenders on the perimeter except for LeBron James — Anthony Davis will need to spend more time at the position. Jordan will get most of whatever minutes are left.

Jordan gave up $4 million in his buyout with Detroit and has signed a $2.6 million veteran miminim contract with the Lakers.

The signing of Jordan sends a signal that Marc Gasol will either retire or be bought out, returning to return to his native Spain to close out his playing career. The Lakers need that to happen, Jordan makes 16 guaranteed contracts on the roster, one over the league limit they can carry into the season.

Jordan, 33, gives the Lakers nine players over the age of 30: LeBron, Howard, Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, and Rajon Rondo.