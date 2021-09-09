As expected, Nets waive big man Jahlil Okafor, who is now a free agent

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From the minute Jahlil Okafor was traded to Brooklyn as part of the DeAndre Jordan salary dump trade, it was expected they would waive the former No. 3 pick. With the signings of LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap, there was no spot for Okafor.

Brooklyn waived him on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on center Jahlil Okafor.https://t.co/kF53ZIHP99 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 9, 2021

Okafor is now a free agent. He played in 27 games for the Pistons last season and averaged 5.4 points per game, but the NBA has evolved away from Okafor’s preferred style of play and he has struggled to find a role.

Okafor spent his summer playing for Nigeria in the Olympics.

Brooklyn isn’t done; it needs to trim one more player by the start of the season (assuming they don’t sign anyone else). It probably will be DeAndre’ Bembry, although Sekou Doumbouya — also acquired in the Jordan trade — could be gone. Doumbouya, 20, still has a lot of upside potential, making it more likely he stays (it was a little surprising Detroit gave up on him).