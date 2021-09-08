Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard posts: ‘Back for more… #RipCity is my city’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Damian Lillard showed signs of antsiness with the Trail Blazers. A report emerged he could leave. Lillard said words were being put in his mouth – but didn’t take the opportunity to state his commitment to Portland. Another report said he would request a trade. He denied that and he expected to play for the Trail Blazers next season – but also added, “I haven’t made any firm decision on what my future will be.” A couple weeks ago, he said, “I’m not leaving PDX, not right now, at least.”

The shift is tone was notable for someone who had previously gone out out of his way to tout his loyalty to Portland and paint himself as an exception to the NBA’s star-team-up trend.

But now Lillard sounds far more enthusiastic about staying with the Trail Blazers.

Lillard:

The big question: How much more is Lillard back for?

Lillard had been expected to begin – and maybe even play out – the season in Portland. But it’s hard to find people who believe he’s committed to the Trail Blazers long-term like he used to be.

Portland did well to re-sign Norman Powell, trade for Larry Nance Jr. and even sign Cody Zeller. New Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups could instill a stronger defense while Terry Stotts’ quality offensive schemes remain in effect. This looks like another good Portland team.

But if Lillard is expecting to contend for a championship, he’ll probably be disappointed.

So, it’ll be nice to hear him elaborate on what he means by this vague Instagram post.

Maybe he has decided to stick with the Trail Blazers through thick and thin. That’d match how he talked about the organization previously.

Or maybe this is a temporary recommitment and the same questions will reemerge soon.