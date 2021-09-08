Magic signing E’Twaun Moore

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jalen Suggs fell to the Magic in the draft, deepening a stockpile of young guards that already included Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and R.J. Hampton.

Now, Orlando is adding a veteran to its backcourt:

E'Twaun Moore.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent guard E’Twaun Moore has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Orlando Magic, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 8, 2021

Moore’s minimum salary: $2,641,691.

He spent his second and third NBA seasons with the Magic. After helping the Suns reach the NBA Finals last season (playing a backup rotation role with Chris Paul out in the Western Conference finals), Moore returns to Orlando as an established and reliable professional.

The 32-year-old combo guard might even have a path to playing time with Michael Carter-Williams injured.

But the rebuilding Magic are almost certainly headed toward an awful season, regardless. Moore’s main role will be setting an example for his younger teammates.

If all goes perfectly, he’ll impart wisdom then return Orlando a small draft pick from a winning team seeking depth before the trade deadline.