Harry Giles agrees to non-guaranteed training camp deal with Clippers

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Harry Giles will get his chance to be the third center on the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

Giles agreed to a non-guaranteed to come to the Clippers training camp, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Portland gave the former top high school prospect (who had knee issues back then) and No. 20 draft pick a shot last season, and he got in 38 games for them, averaging 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds a night.

The Clippers have Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka at center, but health is a concern for both of them (Zubac missed time with a sprained MCL last season, and Ibaka needed back surgery). Los Angeles would be wise to carry a third center, but it is clearly not sold Giles can be that guy, hence the non-guaranteed contract. The Clippers have 14 roster spots locked in, they can carry one more into the season, but Giles will need to earn that spot.

