Harry Giles agrees to non-guaranteed training camp deal with Clippers

Harry Giles will get his chance to be the third center on the Los Angeles Clippers this season.
Giles agreed to a non-guaranteed to come to the Clippers training camp, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Free agent C/F Harry Giles is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Giles was the No. 20 pick in 2017 Draft and played for Portland last season.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 7, 2021
Portland gave the former top high school prospect (who had knee issues back then) and No. 20 draft pick a shot last season, and he got in 38 games for them, averaging 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds a night.
The Clippers have Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka at center, but health is a concern for both of them (Zubac missed time with a sprained MCL last season, and Ibaka needed back surgery). Los Angeles would be wise to carry a third center, but it is clearly not sold Giles can be that guy, hence the non-guaranteed contract. The Clippers have 14 roster spots locked in, they can carry one more into the season, but Giles will need to earn that spot.