Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos posts message from ICU as he fights COVID-19

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
32nd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular
Cedric Ceballos is in the fight of his life.

A couple of weeks ago, Ceballos posted on Instagram that he had contracted COVID. Always something to be taken seriously, it was an added concern for Ceballos because a decade ago he suffered a series of heart attacks, which increased his risk factors from the disease.

Monday, he posted this chilling Tweet from the ICU where he is fighting for his life.

If your first reaction (like mine) was that my thoughts were with the former All-Star and one of the more entertaining players of the 1990s, you were not alone — there was an outpouring of love for Ceballos.

The Suns drafted Ceballos in 1990 and two years later, in 1992, he won the Slam Dunk Contest with a blindfolded dunk. Ceballos went on to play for the Lakers (where he made the 1995 All-Star Team), Mavericks, Pistons, and Heat. His popularity saw a boost a few years back when he completed on the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race” with fellow former Suns player Shawn Marion.

Our thoughts are with Ceballos as he fights COVID and hopefully we will see him back at an NBA game soon.

