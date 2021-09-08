Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos posts message from ICU as he fights COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cedric Ceballos is in the fight of his life.

A couple of weeks ago, Ceballos posted on Instagram that he had contracted COVID. Always something to be taken seriously, it was an added concern for Ceballos because a decade ago he suffered a series of heart attacks, which increased his risk factors from the disease.

Monday, he posted this chilling Tweet from the ICU where he is fighting for his life.

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021

If your first reaction (like mine) was that my thoughts were with the former All-Star and one of the more entertaining players of the 1990s, you were not alone — there was an outpouring of love for Ceballos.

Members of the NBA family are keeping Cedric Ceballos in their thoughts as he courageously battles COVID-19. We wish Cedric a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/I6PAqmO1YR — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2021

Here’s the statement provided by Rodney Gee, Cedric’s business manager: pic.twitter.com/uk6clOkuqn — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 8, 2021

The Suns drafted Ceballos in 1990 and two years later, in 1992, he won the Slam Dunk Contest with a blindfolded dunk. Ceballos went on to play for the Lakers (where he made the 1995 All-Star Team), Mavericks, Pistons, and Heat. His popularity saw a boost a few years back when he completed on the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race” with fellow former Suns player Shawn Marion.

Our thoughts are with Ceballos as he fights COVID and hopefully we will see him back at an NBA game soon.