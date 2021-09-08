Cavaliers signing Kevin Pangos to two-year, $3.5M contract

By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT
Kevin Pangos in FC Barcelona v Zenit St Petersburg: Turkish Airlines Euroleague Play Off Game 5
Alex Caparros/Getty Images
As the NBA offseason has quieted, the Cavaliers are the only team in the last two weeks to give a free agent more than a minimum salary.

First, they acquired Lauri Markkanen ($67 million) in a sign-and-trade.

Now, they’re signing Kevin Pangos.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Pangos’ minimum this season was $925,258. He’ll also apparently earn more than his minimum next season ($1,563,518), as a $1.83 million salary would bring him to $3.5 million total.

Since going undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2015, Pangos – a Canadian – has been playing overseas. The 28-year-old has become one of the better players in Europe/Russia. He’s a solid shooter and distributor.

Cleveland already has Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio at point guard. So, Pangos likely lands third on the depth chart.

Consider this the latest indicator the Cavs don’t plan to use Collin Sexton, who has become more of a shooting guard, at point guard… if they even keep him.

