Boston Celtics sign Juwan Morgan to training camp deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the acquisition of Juancho Hernangomez (which has yet to become official but will soon), the Celtics will have 14 roster spots fully guaranteed for next season. That 15th spot likely goes to Jabari Parker, although because he is a partial guarantee ($530,000), the team may go another direction if someone blows Boston’s doors off. There also are two-way spots available.

Enter Juwan Morgan, who signed training camp deals with the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics have agreed to a deal with Juwan Morgan, his agency Edge Sports told @HoopsHype. https://t.co/0cVGf70Lqb — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 8, 2021

Morgan was undrafted out of Indiana a couple of years ago, but earned an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz, eventually got a two-way contract with the team, and eventually a contract. He ultimately got in 50 games for the Jazz across a couple of seasons and had a bigger role in the 2020 playoffs due to injuries.

The Jazz chose not to extend a qualifying offer to Morgan, making him a free agent this offseason.

If Morgan gets anything from Boston it would most likely be a two-way contract, but he’s at least got his foot in the door.