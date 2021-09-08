Boston Celtics sign Juwan Morgan to training camp deal

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT
2021 Salt Lake City Summer League: San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz White
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
With the acquisition of Juancho Hernangomez (which has yet to become official but will soon), the Celtics will have 14 roster spots fully guaranteed for next season. That 15th spot likely goes to Jabari Parker, although because he is a partial guarantee ($530,000), the team may go another direction if someone blows Boston’s doors off. There also are two-way spots available.

Enter Juwan Morgan, who signed training camp deals with the Celtics.

Morgan was undrafted out of Indiana a couple of years ago, but earned an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz, eventually got a two-way contract with the team, and eventually a contract. He ultimately got in 50 games for the Jazz across a couple of seasons and had a bigger role in the 2020 playoffs due to injuries.

The Jazz chose not to extend a qualifying offer to Morgan, making him a free agent this offseason.

If Morgan gets anything from Boston it would most likely be a two-way contract, but he’s at least got his foot in the door.

