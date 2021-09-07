Suns sign former Bulls first-rounder Chandler Hutchison

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The No. 22 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Chandler Hutchison is already a journeyman.

The Bulls dealt him to the Wizards before last season’s trade deadline. Washington moved him as outgoing salary to get Spencer Dinwiddie in the Russell Westbrook trade. The Spurs took Hutchison only to get a second-rounder and waived him.

Now, he’ll land with the Suns.

Suns release:

The Phoenix Suns today signed free agent forward Chandler Hutchison.

Hutchison getting drafted so high so recently still carries intrigue. Every team can use another versatile wing. Maybe he’ll get on track after missing significant time due to injury and personal issues.

But I wasn’t that high on Hutchison in the first place, and he’s now 25.

Still, this is a solid flier for Phoenix, which can rely on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Abdel Nader in front of him.