Pacers: T.J. Warren not healing as quickly as anticipated, out indefinitely

Despite having a fairly veteran team, the Pacers ended a five-year playoff streak last season. Yet, they return a similar roster and hold higher expectations for next season because:
They upgraded at coach to Rick Carlisle.
They expected T.J. Warren to return after he missed the final 68 games last season due to a foot injury.
But there’s a snag with Warren.
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren’s stress fracture in his left foot is healing during the rehabilitation process; but not at the pace previously anticipated. He remains out indefinitely, and further updates will be provided as warranted.
I doubt the Pacers would release this statement for a minor issue Warren could overcome before anyone notices. The expectation should be Indiana will be missing its scoring forward when training camp opens. At least.
Sans Warren – who can play both forward positions – the Pacers will have less versatility. He was their top option as a dynamic power forward, leaving Indiana to use its two-big lineup of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner more often. The Pacers also have less size at small forward with a wing rotation that could include Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb. Newly signed Torrey Craig offers a defensive option, though.