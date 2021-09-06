Luka Doncic, 2K Foundation rebuild his childhood court in Slovenia

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
Like a lot of NBA players (and the rest of us), Luka Doncic grew up playing basketball on a playground court. His just happened to be in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

And like a lot of us, he has watched that court become rundown over the years. Luka, however, has the means to fix it up and did so with the help of the 2K Foundation.

“This is a very exciting day for me,” Doncic said in a statement. “I have great memories growing up in Ljubljana. These are my childhood courts where I learned and practiced the game. It’s an honor to be able to give back to my city and to my country that gave me so much and that I love.  The opportunity for kids to play on the same courts and pursue the same dreams I had is something I am excited about.”

The 2K Foundation is the charitable arm of 2K Sports, the makers of NBA 2K22 (and its predecessors). Doncic is one of the players on the 2K22 cover.

By the way, that logo Doncic is crouching in front of on the courts is his new signature logo, which will be on the Air Jordan 36 Global Game shoe, of which Doncic will be wearing player exclusives when the season starts.

Doncic has had an impressive summer, first leading Slovenia to a top-four finish at the Olympics, then signing a $207 million max extension with the Mavericks.

