Bulls signing Alize Johnson, Matt Thomas

By Dan FeldmanSep 6, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT
Alize Johnson in Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
0 Comments

The Bulls are signing Stanley Johnson, who isn’t quite the forward of their late-offseason dreams (Paul Millsap or LaMarcus Aldridge).

So, Chicago is at least complementing Johnson with depth.

The Bulls are also signing Alize Johnson (and shooting guard Matt Thomas).

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

RealGM:

Matt Thomas signed a contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Johnson’s minimum on a two-year contract: $3,607,937. The Nets waived him in conjunction with the DeAndre Jordan trade.

The 25-year-old plays hard and rebounds well. He scores a bit in the paint, too.

Thomas, 27, is a 3-point shooting specialist who played minor roles for the Raptors and Jazz in two NBA seasons.

More on the Bulls

Stanley Johnson in Bulls-Raptors
Report: Bulls signing Stanley Johnson
Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards - Play-In Tournament
Spurs waive wing Chandler Hutchinson, making him a free agent
Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
United Center will require proof of vaccination, negative test to attend...