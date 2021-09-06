Bulls signing Alize Johnson, Matt Thomas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bulls are signing Stanley Johnson, who isn’t quite the forward of their late-offseason dreams (Paul Millsap or LaMarcus Aldridge).

So, Chicago is at least complementing Johnson with depth.

The Bulls are also signing Alize Johnson (and shooting guard Matt Thomas).

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent F Alize Johnson has agreed on a two-year, $3.6M deal with the Chicago Bulls, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. The Bulls had a need for power forward depth and roster offers some real opportunity for Johnson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2021

RealGM:

Matt Thomas signed a contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Johnson’s minimum on a two-year contract: $3,607,937. The Nets waived him in conjunction with the DeAndre Jordan trade.

The 25-year-old plays hard and rebounds well. He scores a bit in the paint, too.

Thomas, 27, is a 3-point shooting specialist who played minor roles for the Raptors and Jazz in two NBA seasons.