Lowry on why he chose the Heat: ‘For me, it’s only championships or bust’

Kyle Lowry had options as a free agent. Dallas wanted to bring him in to take some of the pressure off Luka Doncic. New Orleans was desperate and offered more money than everyone else.

Lowry ultimately chose Miami, which is what most around the league expected beforehand. While the league is investigating potential tampering, there is little doubt Lowry will suit up for the Heat this season (the league will not unwind the deal). Lowry explained his decision to take his talents to South Beach when appearing on CJ McCollum‘s Pull Up Podcast (hat tip Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel).

“For me, it’s only championships or bust. Going to Miami, that was a situation where I feel like this is what they want to do. I have a close friend, Jimmy Butler, there and I feel like Miami, that’s what they want to do. It’s about winning championships…. “If you aren’t playing for championships, what are you playing for? And that’s the only thought process that went into my free agency, is where do I go to become a champion?”

Miami is certainly going for it, as is Pat Riley’s way. Miami added Lowry — who has a ring with Toronto — as well as quality role players in Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker, re-signed Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson, and took a good low-risk roll of the dice on Victor Oladipo. Add in gold medalist Bam Adebayo and this team is a threat to Milwaukee and maybe even Brooklyn (if Brooklyn’s big three is diminished). They are in the mix.

And with that title chase Lowry gets the warm weather, to play with his friend Butler, some killer Cuban food, and no state taxes as perks. Not a bad way to spend the season.