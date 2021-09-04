Watch Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum make plays in open run

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT
0 Comments

This is the point in the offseason when many NBA players are in the lab — a trainer’s gym, working on parts of their game. Improved handles, a three-point shot, a more explosive first step, staying in front of a player defensively, there are a lot of areas players look to improve.

Then there are the open runs — a lot of NBA players going at each other in some offseason pickup.

Renowned and popular NBA trainer Drew Hanlen has his pure sweat runs, and he posted video of Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum, Spencer Dinwiddie, and more going at it on Friday.

Head to YouTube and you can see some Pure Sweat Runs of the past.

Enjoy the hoops. The NBA returns next month.

Check out the latest on the Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
United Center will require proof of vaccination, negative test to attend...
2020 NBA Draft
NBA executives reportedly suggest awarding forfeited draft picks to other...
Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen with Rockets
Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen carry 1999 feud into 2021