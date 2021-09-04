Watch Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum make plays in open run

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is the point in the offseason when many NBA players are in the lab — a trainer’s gym, working on parts of their game. Improved handles, a three-point shot, a more explosive first step, staying in front of a player defensively, there are a lot of areas players look to improve.

Then there are the open runs — a lot of NBA players going at each other in some offseason pickup.

Renowned and popular NBA trainer Drew Hanlen has his pure sweat runs, and he posted video of Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum, Spencer Dinwiddie, and more going at it on Friday.

Head to YouTube and you can see some Pure Sweat Runs of the past.

Enjoy the hoops. The NBA returns next month.