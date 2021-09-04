United Center will require proof of vaccination, negative test to attend Bulls game

Associated PressSep 4, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
CHICAGO (AP) — The United Center in Chicago is requiring people attending events, including Bulls and Blackhawks games, to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The policy announced Thursday by the venue takes effect immediately and applies to fans as well as arena and team employees.

The United Center will accept printed or digital proof of vaccination or negative test. That includes a photo of the original vaccine card, negative test or a digital vaccine card through the CLEAR app. Anyone under 12 can provide proof of a negative test.

There will be no testing at the arena.

City and state mask mandates requiring anyone 2 and older to wear one covering their mouth and nose while not eating or drinking still apply.

