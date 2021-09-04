Marquese Chriss reportedly agrees to non-guaranteed contract with Trail Blazers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marquese Chriss was set up with the chance to break through last season as an athletic big man off the bench for the Golden State Warriors. Then, two games into the season, he fractured his fibula and was done for the year.

Chriss is healed and is looking to prove himself again, signing a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent C/F Marquese Chriss has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has fully recovered from broken leg last December and will compete for a roster spot in Blazers' camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 4, 2021

The Trail Blazers want to add one more player to their opening-night roster and are bringing in a few veteran players to compete for it during training camp, including guard Dennis Smith Jr. It will be difficult for Chriss to get that last spot, the Trail Blazers appear full in the front court after trading for Larry Nance Jr.

The Blazers have Robert Covington and Nance at the four, and Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller at center. But Chriss is long and athletic and that may be what the Trail Blazers ultimately value.

Chriss is going to get his shot, which is all he can ask.