Klay Thompson “full Jackie Moon” in return with #HeadbandKlay

We all need Klay Thompson back on the court.

That probably happens somewhere around Christmas or a little earlier, and when Klay Thompson returns he says he is going for the full-on Jackie Moon look — #HeadbandKlay will be trending.

Thompson is putting in the work to get back. His shot seems to be finding its form again, and it impressed rookie Moses Moody.

The Warriors need Thompson back on the court to contend. We all need Thompson back on the court, because the NBA is just better with Klay. Especially #HeadbandKlay.