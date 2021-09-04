Jarrett Jack leads Trillogy to Big3 title; Joe Johnson wins second MVP

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT
BIG3 - Championship
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Big3 has reached its 10th season, finding its lane by giving fans veteran NBA players in a fun, physical, half-court 3-on-3 setting.

And it was a fan favorite — Jarrett Jack, the Big3 co-Rookie of the Year this season — who stepped up and drained the championship game-winner on Saturday, giving Trilogy its second title.

Jack is now headed back to the NBA as an assistant coach for the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns. Also on the Trilogy roster are Amir Johnson, James White, Devin Sweetney, Isaiah Briscoe, and Stephen Jackson coaches them.

The Big3 also announced their awards on Saturday, and for the second straight season, long-time NBA bucket getter Joe Johnson won the award.

For the other awards: Jack and Kevin Murphy tied for Rookie of the Year; Isaiah Briscoe won Fourth Man of the Year, and Larry Sanders won Defensive Player of the Year.

Check out the latest on the Suns

Luka Doncic in Mavericks-Clippers Game 1
Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant NBA MVP favorites for next season
2021 NBA Finals - Phoenix Suns v. Milwaukee Bucks
Chris Paul says Williams, Booker were motivations that brought him to Suns
2021 NBA Finals - Phoenix Suns v. Milwaukee Bucks
Chris Paul confirms he had wrist surgery this offseason