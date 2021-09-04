Another report DeAndre Jordan plans to sign with the Lakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the slow time of year for the NBA news cycle, when confirmation of something we have long known was coming is news again.

Take, for instance, DeAndre Jordan. A couple of weeks ago, speculation started about him (and Rajon Rondo) joining the Lakers once he was bought out or traded and released. Then he got traded to the Pistons, who plan to buy him out, and the talk of him going to Los Angeles got louder.

Now comes the confirmation from both Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

DeAndre Jordan is expected to sign a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 3, 2021

Jordan is giving up a little money to get to a contender: He is taking $4 million less on his buyout, but will get $2.6 million of that back on his Lakers contract, as reported by Charania.

Jordan would give the Lakers 16 guaranteed contracts (once Rondo signs), one over the league limit heading into training camp. This is another sign that the Lakers will buy out Marc Gasol, allowing him to return to his native Spain to close out his playing career.

Jordan is not going to have a big role on the Lakers. Dwight Howard is expected to start at center, and considering the makeup of the Lakers roster (particularly defensively) Anthony Davis will have to spend more time at the five than he generally prefers. Jordan is the fallback center, but is also a good chemistry fit in the locker room.

And, at age 33, he makes the Lakers younger if he replaces Gasol (36). The Lakers would only have four players over the age of 35, but five over 30.