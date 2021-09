Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard has been famously private.

He also befriended Drake while playing for the Raptors.

Which led to the Clippers star appearing in Drake’s new music video for “Way 2 Sexy.”