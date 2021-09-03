Dennis Smith Jr. signs training camp contract with Trail Blazers

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
In 2017, Dennis Smith Jr. was the No. 9 overall pick of the Mavericks. He went on to have a strong rookie season, averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 assists a game and making the All-Rookie team. However, since then, in stops in New York and Detroit, he has struggled to find that same groove — or any groove — so much so that the Pistons did not extend a qualifying offer at the end of his rookie contract, and Smith became an unrestricted free agent.

Now he will take his chances with the Trail Blazers and try to earn a roster spot, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Smith will get a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Smith has elite athleticism, the challenge has been shooting efficiency — he is a career 40% shooter overall and 31.6% from 3. The 6’2″ guard is not bringing other elite skills to the table outside his athleticism; if he can’t knock down shots, his value is limited.

But Smith is going to get his shot in Portland this fall.

