Report: Players on fully vaccinated NBA teams can go to indoor bars and clubs

By Dan FeldmanSep 2, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT
NBA coronavirus vaccine
Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG
0 Comments

NBA players faced burdensome and literally tiring protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic last season.

The approximately 90% of players who are vaccinated will have an easier time next season.

Especially if all their teammates are vaccinated, too.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Vaccines are – by far – the best ticket to regaining the freedoms obstructed by coronavirus. Vaccinations keep people, both those inoculated and those around them, safer.

The NBA should put tighter restrictions on players who choose not to get vaccinated. It’s a sound business decision. By being more likely both to contract and spread coronavirus, unvaccinated players threaten to derail the NBA’s money-making operation.

Local government regulations could require Warriors, Knicks and Nets players to get vaccinated in order to play home games.

Now, the NBA is inducing a layer of peer pressure to vaccine holdouts. Imagine being the reason your teammates can’t go to indoor bars and clubs.