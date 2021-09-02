Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nets big LaMarcus Aldridge suddenly retired due to an irregular heartbeat in April.

Call it a comeback.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play again, passing all of the necessary tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets are leaders to sign Aldridge, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

This is great news for Aldridge, a widely respected player who now won’t have to leave the NBA on such unfortunate terms.

The 36-year-old is not an ideal fit with Brooklyn, which already has Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown, Paul Millsap, Nicolas Claxton, James Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe at center. (DeAndre Jordan will probably accept a buyout).

But Aldridge sacrificed more than $5 million to leave the Spurs for the Nets in a buyout last season (sparking major debate about the NBA’s buyout system). If he wants to return, it’d be tough for Brooklyn to say no after all he has been through, especially for an organization so intent on being player-friendly.

Aldridge previously said he wants to return to the Trail Blazers to play with Damian Lillard. Lillard is still in Portland for now. But reuniting with the Trail Blazers and/or Lillard could happen down the road.

Once again, Aldridge has more of his career in front of him.