Ben Simmons, seeking a trade from the 76ers, is threatening not to report to training camp. Joel Embiid is tweeting about it. Other teams are trying to entice Daryl Morey with their not-so-great offers.

How did Philadelphia get here?

On the latest ProBasketballTalk podcast, Dan Feldman and Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia discuss Doc Rivers’ infamous comment about Simmons, the Simmons-Embiid dynamic and of course Simmons trade talk: