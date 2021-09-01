Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agent Rich Paul has been working with the 76ers to get Ben Simmons traded. As the Simmons situation has become more acrimonious, Jason Dumas of KRON4 News reported Paul wanted his other Philadelphia client – Tyrese Maxey – dealt from the 76ers, too.

Never mind on that, though.

Dumas:

Update: Tyrese Maxey is excited about this upcoming year with the Sixers as is Rich Paul and the 76ers. Paul does not want Tyrese out of Philly. However, the Ben Simmons situation is totally separate. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 1, 2021

Depending whom Philadelphia gets in return, Maxey could be in line for a bigger role after a Simmons trade. Not only could the young scoring guard play more sans Simmons, Maxey could also play in better-spaced lineups that benefit his attacking style.

Concerns have intensified about how Paul prioritizes his clients. It wouldn’t be surprising if some people just assumed Paul would use Maxey as leverage to hasten a Simmons deal. Nor would it be surprising if Paul actually did that.

Ultimately, it’s on Maxey to ensure his representation represents him.

Whether the first report was a false alarm or out-of-line threat by his agent, it appears Maxey wants to remain in Philadelphia. That’s the most important takeaway with Maxey going forward.