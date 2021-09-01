Kings reportedly will not put Fox or Haliburton in Simmons trade

Ben Simmons wants a trade out of Philadelphia and may not report to training camp.

More specifically, he reportedly wants to go to one of three California teams… except there are four teams in California. The worst kept secret in the NBA is Simmons would prefer to play for the Lakers, Clippers, or Warriors (but making a trade work with any of those teams is challenging).

The other California team, the Kings, have wanted to make a bold move to end their 15-year playoff drought, and they consistently have called the 76ers about a Simmons trade. However, they are still unlikely to throw in De'Aaron Fox or even Tyrese Haliburton in a trade, reports Jason Alexander of the Sacramento Bee.

As for Sacramento, sources have suggested the 76ers would only be willing to consider an offer that includes De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton. The Kings are unlikely to part with either player, but they can offer Buddy Hield, a prolific 3-point shooter who would space the floor for Joel Embiid; Marvin Bagley III, a former No. 2 pick who has yet to reach his potential; and other assets, including multiple first-round draft picks.

Hield, Bagley, and picks will not get it done for a 76ers team looking to win now (even if Hield’s floor spacing would fit with the Sixers’ needs).

This illustrates the dilemma for Sixers GM Daryl Morey: Pressure is building for a trade before training camp, but the offers we know to be on the table are unimpressive. He has to wait, even as the pressure builds.

Alexander notes in the same article the Kings have interest in the Raptors Pascal Siakam. However, Siakam’s agent, Todd Ramasar, told NBC Sports Siakam does not want to be traded. And for the Raptors, would you give up a former All-NBA player in Siakam — who has a higher ceiling — for Hield?

The challenge for Kings general manager Monte McNair is not to feel so much pressure from owner Vivek Ranadive that Sacramento makes a move just to make a move and doesn’t get better. They have a promising young backcourt with Fox and Haliburton, plus Davion Mitchell showed promise at Summer League, be patient and build around that. But patience has never been a strength of the Kings, at least for a couple of decades now.