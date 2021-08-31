Report: Cavaliers sign Tacko Fall to training camp deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall is about to be a Cavaliers fan favorite.

After two seasons in Boston, the 7’5″ center has agreed to a training camp contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and clarified by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Fall is going to camp fighting for a backup big man role.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall, agents Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes of @BDA_Sports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fall played his first two NBA seasons in Boston. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2021

Tacko Fall, a source tells @clevelanddotcom, will be receiving a camp deal from #Cavs. Similar to Thon Maker last year. Fall will come to camp and compete for one of the final roster spots or a two-way contract. (Now I’m getting back to my vacation). — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 1, 2021

It’s not going to be easy for Fall to find a spot in the Cavaliers’ frontcourt rotation. Just re-signed Jarrett Allen will start at center, but just-drafted Evan Mobley and just traded for Lauri Markkanen can play some small-ball five. Kevin Love is in that mix somewhere.

Fall played in 26 games over two seasons with Boston, the first one as a two-way player. He averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds a game, but that was primarily in garbage time for the Celtics.

Still, Fall is going to get his shot. That’s all he can ask.

And Tacko Fall will have a lot of Cavaliers fans rooting for him.