Report: Cavaliers sign Tacko Fall to training camp deal

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT
Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall is about to be a Cavaliers fan favorite.

After two seasons in Boston, the 7’5″ center has agreed to a training camp contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and clarified by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Fall is going to camp fighting for a backup big man role.

It’s not going to be easy for Fall to find a spot in the Cavaliers’ frontcourt rotation. Just re-signed Jarrett Allen will start at center, but just-drafted Evan Mobley and just traded for Lauri Markkanen can play some small-ball five. Kevin Love is in that mix somewhere.

Fall played in 26 games over two seasons with Boston, the first one as a two-way player. He averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds a game, but that was primarily in garbage time for the Celtics.

Still, Fall is going to get his shot. That’s all he can ask.

And Tacko Fall will have a lot of Cavaliers fans rooting for him.

