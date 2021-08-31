Bulls, Nets, Warriors, Clippers all reportedly interested in Paul Millsap

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Millsap may well sit out training camp and the start of the season, waiting for the right opportunity to present itself.

It won’t be for lack of interest.

Four teams — the Bulls, Nets, Warriors, and Clippers — are all interested in Millsap, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Along with Brooklyn and Golden State, the Bulls are pursuing free-agent forward Paul Millsap, sources said. Millsap, a battle-tested 15-year NBA veteran, finished a four-year stint in Denver in which the Nuggets had a 64.7 percent winning percentage and reached the Western Conference finals in 2020… In Brooklyn, Millsap would compete for a starting power forward role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The Clippers are expressing interest in Millsap as well, sources said.

Millsap, 36, can help a contender. He brings defense, rebounding, and shot 34.3% from 3 last season on his way to 9 points and 4.7 rebounds a game last season in Denver. Plus, Millsap is considered a strong locker room guy around the league.

Millsap wanted to play for a contender and get paid more than the veteran minimum. The Bulls are not contenders, and unless Kawhi Leonard makes a surprising recovery this season, neither are the Clippers. The Nets and Warriors could create the roster space but can only offer the veteran minimum.

So Millsap waits. He’s under no pressure to make a decision, he can jump to a contender midway through the season if he wants.