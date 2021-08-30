Report: Second-rounder Charles Bassey to sign required tender with 76ers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 76ers drafted Charles Bassey No. 53.

Like every team with its second-round pick, Philadelphia wants to lock Bassey into the longest-possible contract with the least-possible guaranteed money. Usually, there’s a tradeoff in those negotiations. The team increases guaranteed salary in exchange for the player accepting more years on the deal.

The player also has a fallback: the required tender.

To retain rights on a second-round pick, a team must extend a one-year contract surely unguaranteed at the minimum. The player can always accept that required tender rather than any other contract the team offers.

Bassey will apparently take that rare step.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sixers rookie Charles Bassey — the No. 53 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Western Kentucky — plans to sign the one-year, non-guaranteed tender, sources said.

Few second-round picks sign their required tender. More should.

It is risky, though.

In 2014, K.J. McDaniels accepted his tender with Philadelphia then got a three-year, $10 million contract from the Rockets the next summer.

The next year, J.P. Tokoto signed his required tender with the 76ers, got waived, signed with the Knicks for just $100,000 guaranteed then got waived again before the season. He has never played in the NBA.

By signing his required tender, Bassey decreases his chance of making the 76ers this season. He could wind up with nothing.

But he also accelerates his entry to free agency, where he could negotiate with all 30 teams. If the center is healthy and plays well, he could really cash in.