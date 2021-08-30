Report: Other teams believe 76ers will trade Ben Simmons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 76ers’ asking price for a Ben Simmons trade has been outlandishly high. Many expect Philadelphia to keep him into training camp.

But make no mistake: Nobody thinks Simmons is long for the 76ers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

While the 76ers have told teams they are comfortable bringing Simmons back for the 2021-22 season, rival executives believe it’s only a matter of when — not if — the All-Defensive team stalwart is moved.

The “when” matters, too. Simmons wants to be traded. Joel Embiid threw him under the bus after the 76ers lost in the playoffs. Communication has broken down between Simmons and the organization.

It would be quite awkward if Simmons returns to Philadelphia.

The 76ers can dream about Damian Lillard, but they must also focus on the present. They could win a championship this season with Embiid and a well-fitting supporting cast fortified by a Simmons trade.

Which is among the many reasons a Simmons is still viewed as inevitable.