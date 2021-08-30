Report: Aaron Gordon, Nuggets share optimism on contract extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aaron Gordon, seeking a trade from the Magic last season, had some ability to control his destination by pledging to sign a contract extension with only certain teams.

Gordon got traded to the Nuggets, and they rolled – at least until Jamal Murry got hurt. The Murray-Will Barton–Michael Porter Jr.-Gordon-Nikola Jokic lineup outscored opponents by 18.5 points per 100 possessions. Even overall, Denver outscored opponents by 7.8 points per 100 possessions with Gordon on the floor. The Nuggets went 19-6 when he played.

Now, it’s time for that contract extension.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

There is mutual optimism, league sources told The Denver Post, about a contract extension for Gordon. A new deal could come as early as this week, a source said.

Because his current contract was frontloaded, the largest-allowable salaries in an extension are just:

2022-23: $19,690,909

$19,690,909 2023-24: $21,266,182

$21,266,182 2024-25: $22,841,455

$22,841,455 2025-26: $24,416,727

$24,416,727 Total: $88,215,273

Would Gordon get more in 2022 free agency? Quite possibly.

But there’s also value in security.

Gordon could even strike a balance by signing a shorter extension. The 25-year-old should maintain his value through his next deal.