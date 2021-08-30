Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant NBA MVP favorites for ext season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is it Luka Doncic‘s turn to win NBA MVP?

The oddsmakers at our partner Points Bet say yes and have installed him as the early betting favorite for the award. The next best bets are that Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Stephen Curry pick up another trophy.

Here are the 2021-22 NBA MVP betting odds, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

1. Luka Doncic +400

2. Kevin Durant +700

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo +800

4. Stephen Curry +800

5. Joel Embiid +1000

6. LeBron James +1000

7. Nikola Jokic +1400

8. Damian Lillard +1600

9. Trae Young +2000

T 10. James Harden +2500

T 10. Paul George +2500

A few thoughts on this award.

• Nikola Jokic is at relatively long odds to repeat as MVP winner, but that says less about him and more about the perception of how good Denver is without Jamal Murray for much of the season. Jokic will still put up crazy numbers, but will the Nuggets win enough games for him to get serious consideration?

• A bet on Embiid is a bet on his health. He had MVP-worthy stats last season but missed 21 games, which is why he finished second in the voting. He missed 22 games the season before, and has missed at least 18 games in every NBA season he has played.

• Can Durant or Harden win this, or will the Brooklyn stars ultimately siphon votes away from one another?

• LeBron would become the oldest player to win MVP if he earned the honor. That current title holder is Karl Malone, who was 35 when he won in 1999.

• If you’re looking for longer odds, Anthony Davis is +2800, while the trio of Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell are all +3300.