Rookie Moody says Klay Thompson’s jumper “looks different in person”

Klay Thompson is putting in the work to get back on the court this season (probably close to Christmas).

With Summer League over, recently drafted No. 14 pick Moses Moody has been in the Warriors facility working out, and he got his first up-close look at Thompson and told Jim Rome about it Thursday, hat tip to Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Man, it looks different in person, that was obviously my first time seeing it,” Moody said… “But watching that repetition, that exact same shot every one, I mean I sat there and watched him shoot for 20 minutes, and it didn’t touch the rim a lot, I can tell you that.”

That sounds a lot like the video of Thompson’s workout.

Klay Thompson is putting in work. ‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/y6yaqMXtj1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 25, 2021

It’s all a good sign. Thompson isn’t expected back on the court to start the season, the optimistic outlook is that he is healthy and starting to look like himself around Christmas.

The Warriors enter the season as potential contenders if things break right for them. That means James Wiseman making a leap, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green staying healthy, and at the top of the list of other things is Thompson finding his All-NBA form again. Moody thinks he has.