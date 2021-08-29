James Harden says he’s healthy, it’s “scary hours” for rest of league

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

James Harden has been by far the most durable of Brooklyn’s big three over the course of their careers, but that didn’t stop a hamstring issue from sidelining him and slowing him down this past postseason.

This weekend, Harden was in Houston celebrating his 32nd birthday and having a little — okay, week-long, not-so-little — party. One part of that was a celebrity softball tournament on Sunday, with proceeds from fan tickets going to Harden’s 3 The Harden Way foundation (which offers scholarships for economically disadvantaged students). At that game, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 television in Houston caught up with Harden and asked him what Nets fans can expect to see this season.

Talked to James Harden today and asked him what #Nets fans can look forward to: “Healthy James Harden…it’s scary, SCARY HOURS” pic.twitter.com/FOSlnJzVEp — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) August 29, 2021

Scary hours… it’s not the first time Harden has used that phrase.

Fun fact: From what I can tell, Harden first used “scary hours” to describe Nets on January 17, days after trade, in talking with media. A California man applied for trademark on the phrase (for use in games, on apparel) 12 days earlier. https://t.co/ZhIpbXDj0x — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) August 29, 2021

Harden says he’s healthy, Kevin Durant was unquestionably healthy leading Team USA to gold in Tokyo, and Kyrie Irving should be good to go as well. If those three are healthy when the playoffs start, they are the clear favorites to win the NBA title.

Harden isn’t wrong. If this team is healthy, it is scary hours for the rest of the league.