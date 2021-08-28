Report: Svi Mykhailiuk agrees to two-year contract with Raptor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most NBA training camps are pretty boring, with teams having the guaranteed roster spots filled out and the two-way players locked in before camps even open. It’s why there is no “Hard Knocks” for the NBA — there is no drama about who makes the team (a better one would be from Summer League).

The Raptors may be the exception this year.

One of those roster spots may be filled because Toronto reached a contract deal with Svi Mykhailiuk, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent G/F Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, his agency @SIGSports tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2021

Svi Mykhailiuk's deal includes a player option in the second season. Several contenders expressed interest in the sharpshooting wing before he reached agreement with the Raptors. https://t.co/rZopT5lH6B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2021

Mykhailiuk played 66 games last season between Detroit and Oklahoma City, averaging 8.4 points per game. He has the reputation of a sharpshooter, and he took 62% of his shots last season from 3, but hit 33.6% of them. He is a good finisher when he gets to the rim.

We don’t know the details of this contract. It is almost certainly for the minimum, but how much is guaranteed is in question. That said, the fact there is a second-year with a player option implies the Raptors plan to keep him around.

If Svi Mykhailiuk takes up a roster spot, that would give the Raptors 12 spots filled; if not they remain at 11. Meaning there are three or four available roster spots and Isaac Bonga, Freddie Gillespie, Sam Dekker, Yuta Watanabe, Ishmail Wainright, and maybe Mykhailiuk to battle it out for in training camp.

The Raptors may have been set back being in Tampa Bay last year, but they are bringing the drama to camp this season.