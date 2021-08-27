The NBA doesn’t require players to be vaccinated against coronavirus (though 90% are, according to National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts).
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Sources: Any NBA team, arena and personnel whose role involves interactions with players and referees will be required to be fully vaccinated to have in-person interactions for the 2021-22 season — including coaches, front office and medical/equipment staff.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021
The following NBA personnel must be fully vaccinated in order to conduct in-person interactions with players and refs: Coaching staff, medical/performance staff, equipment, front office, player development, team/arena security, PR, social media, scorer's table, attendants. https://t.co/E2EWbrTBkG
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021
Hopefully, this won’t be an issue. Vaccinations keep people, both those inoculated and those around them, safer.
But if there are any coaches or high-profile executives opposed to the vaccine, we’re probably about to find out.