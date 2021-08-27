Report: NBA requiring coaches, executives who interact with players to be vaccinated

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2021
The NBA doesn’t require players to be vaccinated against coronavirus (though 90% are, according to National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts).

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Hopefully, this won’t be an issue. Vaccinations keep people, both those inoculated and those around them, safer.

But if there are any coaches or high-profile executives opposed to the vaccine, we’re probably about to find out.

